Smoke from B.C. wildfires moving back into Saskatchewan

Special air quality statements have been issued for parts of northwest Saskatchewan as smoke from B.C. wildfires moves back into the province.

Environment Canada expects the smoke to spread to central and southern regions, causing poor air quality.

The dense smoke is currently situated over northern Alberta, and is expected to push into central regions Wednesday afternoon as a cold front tracks southward.

Smoky conditions will likely move into the southern grainbelt Wednesday night.

The situation should improve by the weekend as the cold front moves south, bringing clearer conditions.

People may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk from the poor air quality.

People experiencing breathing difficulties should stay indoors and find a place that is cool and ventilated.

Wearing a mask is not the best way to protect health during a smoke event. Officials said along with giving a false sense of security, it could make breathing more difficult.

For advice on health risks, symptoms or precautions associated with smoke, contact the Saskatchewan HealthLine at 811.

