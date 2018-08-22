Air quality statements once again issued for much of Alberta

After a bit of relief from the smoke, air quality statements were once again issued for much of Alberta on Wednesday morning.

The alerts were issued by Environment Canada for all of northern Alberta, including Edmonton, and stretched down through central and southwestern Alberta. A small section of southeastern Alberta was not under an air quality statement as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Thick smoke produced by the B.C. wildfires is expected to move back into the province on Wednesday afternoon, reducing visibility and causing poor air quality.

The Air Quality Health Index for Edmonton is expected to increase to 9 — or a high risk — by Wednesday night. Calgary will see the AQHI reach 8 by Wednesday night and 9 by Thursday.

Grande Prairie’s AQHI is expected to reach 10+ on the scale — or a very high risk — on Wednesday.

Poor air quality returns to Edmonton today. Air quality health index will sit near 7-10 through Wednesday and Thursday for much of Alberta once again. Special weather statement expanded Wednesday morning. Here's the updated zones. 10:45am. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/2BctZAMPEE — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) August 22, 2018

As of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Lethbridge was not under the air quality alert.

The smoke is expected to linger in the province until late this week, according to Environment Canada.

The smoke can cause people to experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

People are advised to stay inside and find a cool, ventilated space if they have difficulty breathing.

Smoke from the B.C. wildfires has been very apparent across Alberta for the past several weeks. Earlier this week, Environment Canada released statistics that show both Edmonton and Calgary have been hit with more smoke this year than ever before.

The numbers suggest there have been 168 hours of smoke in Alberta’s capital between May and September, which surpassed the previous high of 110 hours in 1961.

Calgary has experienced the most smoke hours in Alberta so far this year at 316, as of noon on Monday. The city surpassed the previous high of 315 hours set just a year earlier.

For the latest information on air quality statements and to find out the AQHI in your area, visit Environment Canada’s website.

