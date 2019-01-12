Vancouver police searching for wanted federal offender who failed to return to halfway house

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a federal offender who didn’t return to his halfway house.

Floyd Quncey Herbert, 47, was meant to return to his residence early Saturday morning.

According to police, he is finishing a three-year sentence for several crimes, including sexual assault.

He was granted statutory release, meaning he would serve the remainder of his sentence in the community, in June.

Police describe Herbert as having a mixed ethnicity of Metis and black, 5’10” and 220 pounds. He has short, curly hair which is usually pulled back and covered with a head wrap or baseball cap.

Herbert was last seen with a short, full beard and was wearing a black head wrap and baseball cap, a black zip-up jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.