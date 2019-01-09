Police seek missing New Westminster man also wanted on outstanding warrants

New Westminster police are on the lookout for a missing man, who is also the subject of outstanding warrants for several alleged offences.

Alvin Hedlund, 41, was recently reported missing by his family, and was last seen on Nov. 18, 2018 in the uptown New Westminster area.

He is also wanted on warrants for break and enter, possession of a break-in instrument, mischief and multiple counts of theft.

Hedlund is described as 6’5″ with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said he is of no fixed address and his family does not have regular contact with him, but noted he has not replied to their messages on social media, which has them worried.

“We would like to ensure Mr. Hedlund’s well-being given his family’s concern, but we also have the outstanding warrants that need to be dealt with,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a media release.

“He is believed to be evading police detection because of his warrants, and may be staying in shelters throughout Metro Vancouver, or with friends in Mission.”

Anyone with information about Hedlund’s whereabouts is asked to call New Westminster Police at 604-525-5411.