November 5, 2018 8:26 am

Hazmat situation in New Westminster

Several people were still out of their homes in New Westminster Monday morning as officials deal with a hazmat incident.

The building on Carnarvon Street near Elliot has been behind police tape since Sunday evening.

Several police vehicles and a mobile command centre are still on the scene.

Social media reports suggest police may be dealing with a drug lab, but so far New Westminster Police are refusing comment.

It’s believed no one has been hurt.

