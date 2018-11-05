Hazmat situation in New Westminster
Several people were still out of their homes in New Westminster Monday morning as officials deal with a hazmat incident.
The building on Carnarvon Street near Elliot has been behind police tape since Sunday evening.
Several police vehicles and a mobile command centre are still on the scene.
Social media reports suggest police may be dealing with a drug lab, but so far New Westminster Police are refusing comment.
It’s believed no one has been hurt.
