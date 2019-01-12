Domestic incident near Westwood results in manslaughter charge

On January 9, after midnight, Winnipeg police patrol officers were called to a residence on Daer Boulevard near Portage Avenue.
Responding officers found an unconscious 41-year-old woman, by the name of Eunjee Kim.
The victim was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
A 44-year-old male, Juhyun Park, has been charged with manslaughter and is currently being detained in custody.
Park was also taken to hospital with an injury for which he was treated and released.
