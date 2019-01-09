Thompson cop under investigation for domestic assault

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an allegation of domestic assault by a Thompson RCMP officer.

Although there were no serious injuries in the Jan. 5 incident, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU)’s director determined that it’s in the public’s interest for an investigation to take place.

The complaint was filed Jan. 6.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Police Service under investigation after man injured during arrest

The officer in question was off-duty at the time of the incident.

The IIU investigates all serious police-involved incidents across the province, whether they occurred on or off-duty.

WATCH: RCMP allegations ‘most seriously damaging to public’s trust to date’: Bowman