January 9, 2019 5:17 pm

Thompson cop under investigation for domestic assault

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an allegation of domestic assault by a Thompson RCMP officer.

Although there were no serious injuries in the Jan. 5 incident, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU)’s director determined that it’s in the public’s interest for an investigation to take place.

The complaint was filed Jan. 6.

The officer in question was off-duty at the time of the incident.

The IIU investigates all serious police-involved incidents across the province, whether they occurred on or off-duty.

