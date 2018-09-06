Canada
September 6, 2018 9:28 am

Winnipeg Police Service under investigation after man injured during arrest

By Writer/Producer  Global News

The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating the Winnipeg Police Service after an apartment search that sent a man to hospital.

An investigation into the Winnipeg Police Service is underway after a 34-year-old man was admitted to hospital after being arrested.

The Independent Investigation Unit was notified on Sept. 3 that officers responded to a wellness check on Sargent Avenue. 

According to police, the man became aggressive during a search of his apartment and armed himself with a weapon.

Officers say they then used force to restrain him. The man was taken to the hospital and was diagnosed with a fracture to his right orbital bone. 

The IIU considers this a serious injury and is mandated to investigate.

The IIU is asking anyone who has information or video footage that may assist the investigation to contact them.

