Winnipeg Police Service under investigation after man injured during arrest
An investigation into the Winnipeg Police Service is underway after a 34-year-old man was admitted to hospital after being arrested.
The Independent Investigation Unit was notified on Sept. 3 that officers responded to a wellness check on Sargent Avenue.
According to police, the man became aggressive during a search of his apartment and armed himself with a weapon.
Officers say they then used force to restrain him. The man was taken to the hospital and was diagnosed with a fracture to his right orbital bone.
The IIU considers this a serious injury and is mandated to investigate.
The IIU is asking anyone who has information or video footage that may assist the investigation to contact them.
