July 30, 2018 3:36 pm
Updated: July 30, 2018 3:37 pm

Man dies in police custody after being shot with stun gun

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating a man’s death after a confrontation with police.

READ MORE: Fatal shooting by Winnipeg police officers ‘unavoidable’: IIU

Emergency crews responded to a call for medical help near Logan Avenue and Princess Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

In a news release, police said the man behaving aggressively towards officers, and was subdued by a Taser stun gun.

The man was briefly taken into custody, but became unresponsive due to a medical emergency, police said.

READ MORE: Police watchdog says no charges against Thompson RCMP officers

He was taken to Health Sciences Centre where he was later pronounced dead.

The IIU is continuing with the investigation.

