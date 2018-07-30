Man dies in police custody after being shot with stun gun

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating a man’s death after a confrontation with police.

Emergency crews responded to a call for medical help near Logan Avenue and Princess Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

In a news release, police said the man behaving aggressively towards officers, and was subdued by a Taser stun gun.

The man was briefly taken into custody, but became unresponsive due to a medical emergency, police said.

He was taken to Health Sciences Centre where he was later pronounced dead.

The IIU is continuing with the investigation.