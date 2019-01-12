1 arrested, another at large in LCBO break-and-enter: London police

London police say one man has been arrested and another remains at large following a New Year’s Day break-and-enter at an LCBO in the city’s east-end.

It was around 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 1 when police responded to reports of a vehicle that had smashed into front-end of the LCBO in Arygle Mall, near Dundas Street and Clarke Road.

When officers arrived, no suspects were found.

While only a handful of items were stolen, police say the crash left about $100,000 in damage.

On Saturday, nearly two weeks after the break-and-enter, police announced that one man had been arrested and another remains at large in the incident.

Deon Smith, 18, of London is facing three charges including break and enter.

Phoenix Fisher, 21, of no fixed address has been charged by way of warrant with two offences.

Fisher remains at large and investigators are appealing to the public in an effort to locate him.