Strathroy police recover truck believed to have been used in Poag’s Jewellers robbery

Strathroy-Caradoc police say they’ve recovered a pickup truck that is believed to have been used in the robbery at Poag’s Jewellers late last month.

According to police, two men stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry from Poag’s Jewellers on Frank Street in Strathroy, Ont., on the evening of Dec. 27.

Following the robbery, police said the men fled the scene in a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

In an update issued Friday, police said a pickup truck had been recovered the day after the robbery and that the truck matched the description of the vehicle believed to have been used in the incident.

Police added that the truck was originally reported stolen from a Marconi Boulevard address in London, Ont., back in mid-October.

While the truck brings police one step closer to finding the culprits, the two suspects remain at large.

Police said the men were dressed in all black and had their faces covered during the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the robbery is asked to contact the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service Criminal Investigation Division at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).