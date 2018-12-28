Poag’s Jewellers in Strathroy robbed: police

Police are investigating a reported robbery at a jewelry store west of London.

Two men entered Poag’s Jewellers in Strathroy at 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, Strathroy-Caradoc police said.

READ MORE: Halton police arrest two suspects after armed robbery in Oakville

The suspects smashed the glass and took an undisclosed amount of jewelry before fleeing in a newer black Dodge Ram pickup truck with chrome bumpers and rims, officers said.

According to police, the men were dressed in all black and had their faces covered.

No one was injured during the robbery.

READ MORE: Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to car theft, armed robbery: Ottawa police

On social media, Poag’s said they would be closed Friday, Dec. 28, to assess and clean the store, and are hoping to reopen on Saturday, Dec. 29.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the vehicle or suspects is asked to contact the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service Criminal Investigation Division at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).