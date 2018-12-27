Crime
December 27, 2018 4:41 pm
Updated: December 27, 2018 5:28 pm

Halton police arrest two suspects after armed robbery in Oakville

By Reporter  Global News

Halton police are searching for a suspect in an alleged armed robbery that took place in Oakville.

Global News File
A A

Halton police have arrested two men following an armed robbery in Oakville.

READ MORE: Halton public health confirms a case of the measles in Burlington

At approximately 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve, police say a man armed with a black handgun, entered the Pioneer Gas Bar on Bronte Road and demanded money.

Then, police say he fled the scene in a newer model, 4 door, black BMW with stolen Ontario License Plates, which he was spotted removing a couple of hours later in Mississauga.

Police say the vehicle used in the robbery was later abandoned, after the suspects stole a Cadillac Escalade near Pearson Airport.

The suspects were later located and arrested in Oshawa.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s Ron Foxcroft among newest Order of Canada recipients

Two Brampton men, aged 25 and 28, are now charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed robbery suspect
Crime
halton police
Oakville
oakville armed robbery
Oakville Crime
Oakville Robbery
pioneer gas
pioneer gas oakville

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News