Halton police arrest two suspects after armed robbery in Oakville

Halton police have arrested two men following an armed robbery in Oakville.
At approximately 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve, police say a man armed with a black handgun, entered the Pioneer Gas Bar on Bronte Road and demanded money.
Then, police say he fled the scene in a newer model, 4 door, black BMW with stolen Ontario License Plates, which he was spotted removing a couple of hours later in Mississauga.
Police say the vehicle used in the robbery was later abandoned, after the suspects stole a Cadillac Escalade near Pearson Airport.
The suspects were later located and arrested in Oshawa.
Two Brampton men, aged 25 and 28, are now charged with robbery and disguise with intent.
