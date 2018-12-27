Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to car theft, armed robbery: Ottawa police

Ottawa police have arrested a man after he allegedly shoplifted, pulled a knife once confronted and stole a car on Monday afternoon.

Police say that the suspect entered a store at the 3600-block of Strandherd Drive in Barrhaven and went into the sporting section. The man was seen by local security concealing items then exiting the store without paying.

A security guard confronted the man in the parking lot where the suspect then allegedly pulled a knife, and proceeded to steal a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police were then called, who were able to locate the suspect and the vehicle quickly, and the man was arrested without incident.

James Rush, 33, of Ottawa has been charged with several theft crimes, dangerous driving, possession of a weapon and breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27.