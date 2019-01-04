Gas station robbery, police pursuit lead to charges against 4 London teens: OPP

An alleged knifepoint robbery at a Tillsonburg, Ont., gas station led to a police pursuit Thursday morning as well as charges against four teenagers from London.

Provincial police in Oxford County responded to the Pioneer Gas Bar on Broadway Street in Tillsonburg just before 4 a.m., where they say a male suspect entered the store and robbed the clerk while brandishing a knife.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say one of the suspects failed to stop for officers who tried to apprehend the suspect vehicle on Plank Line with sirens on and lights flashing. Officers began to pursue the vehicle and eventually stopped it using a spike strip just before it entered Highway 401 heading east, police said.

Two boys, ages 15 and 17, and two girls, ages 16 and 17, all from London, have been charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of stolen property over $5,000. Police say more charges are pending after two suspects allegedly spat on officers during the arrest.

The teenagers can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act but were held for a bail hearing.

Police say their investigation continues and that the gas bar clerk wasn’t hurt in the incident.