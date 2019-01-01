Vehicle smashes into east London LCBO in New Year’s Day break and enter

It was a smashing start to the new year for one business in east London.

At around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a break and enter in progress in which a vehicle had reportedly been driven into the front of a business in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road.

Witnesses told 980 CFPL the vehicle struck the LCBO at Argyle Mall.

Officers arrived and located the vehicle but said they did not find any suspects in the area.

They note there is significant damage to the liquor store.

Photos sent to 980 CFPL show the window to the right of the entrance destroyed with rubble, bricks and other debris scattered on the ground.

Managers have confirmed that a quantity of product was stolen as a result of the break and enter, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and has been handed over to the London Police Service’s Street Crime Unit.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in anonymously online here.