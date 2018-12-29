London police warning of suspicious man who allegedly offered young girl money

London police are appealing to the public after a suspicious man allegedly offered a young girl money in exchange for accompanying him to a park.

Police say a young girl was walking in the area of Conway Drive and Cheswick Circle when she was approached by an adult man at around 9:40 a.m. Friday.

When the girl declined his offer and walked away, the man followed her and attempted to engage her in conversation, according to police.

Police say the girl then walked into a business near Bradley and Ernest avenues.

The man waited outside and then left the area when the girl did not exit. Police say the girl then notified her parents and police of what had happened.

Police describe the suspicious man as Caucasian and in his 50s. They say he had a slim to medium build, greyish-brown short hair, a short greyish beard, a black hat, a black jacket, black pants and black boots.

According to police, the man spoke with an accent and was smoking cigarettes from a blue-and-white package.

They say he was last seen walking westbound down Conway Drive.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man or provide more information on the incident is urged to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).