Check out YEG 2018 Pics winners: Best Edmonton photos of the year

Edmonton’s mayor, along with a team of local photography experts, have selected 12 winning submissions in the annual year-end photography contest.

Three pictures were selected in each of the four categories: Air, earth, fire and water.

Edmontonians could submit their photos on social media using #yeg2018pics from Dec. 13 to Dec. 27.

Don Iveson, with help from Instagram photography experts @InstagramYEG, @yeggers and @urbanyeg, chose 12 top photos.

“This newfound energy in Edmonton has brought new perspectives and it’s a reminder of what a beautiful, dynamic place we live in,” Iveson wrote. “I love being part of this and I’m happy to share the top pictures of 2018! Your ability to capture the beauty of this city inspires me everyday.”

“The photo I submitted was basically with one of our local talented makeup artists in our city Courtney,” said Jon Timms, whose photo won in the air category. “We got her to actually hold a smoke bomb just outside here to get the effects of the wind and the light. We managed to frame it perfectly.

“I just took the shot and did some slight editing and it worked out,” he said.

“The mood I was trying to get it to portray was not only warmth but also the moodiness of the smoke… I felt like that was apt in the setting, especially during winter too when it was so cold.”

Timms entered last year’s contest as well and is thrilled the city is helping run a contest like this.

“[It’s] promoting the best photographers in the city and showcasing not only Edmonton itself but the great talent that we have.

“The beautiful thing about the Edmonton photography scene is that we have so many talented photographers and it’s great to give them a platform to enable them and to get them to showcase their talent on a city-wide level.”

Last year’s categories were landscape, weather and unique perspective. Nearly 4,000 photos were submitted and six winners were chosen.