Simply Delicious Recipe: One Skillet Honey Soy Glazed Salmon

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman as she prepares a one skillet honey and soy glazed salmon.
Ingredients
1 ½ lb Salmon fillet
1/3 cup honey (raw)
¼ cup soy sauce
1 clove garlic minced
2 tbsb lemon juice
1 tbsp cornstarch
4 slices of lemon
Parsley or cilantro for garnish
Instructions
Add honey, soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice and cornstarch to bowl. Mix well. Place salmon on parchment paper. On a baking sheet, pour sauce over top and cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 to 15 minutes until the salmon is cooked to your preference. Garnish with parsley.
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