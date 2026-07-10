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Simply Delicious Recipe: One Skillet Honey Soy Glazed Salmon

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted July 10, 2026 4:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Simply Delicious Recipe: One Skillet Honey Glazed Salmon'
Simply Delicious Recipe: One Skillet Honey Glazed Salmon
WATCH: Simply Delicious Recipe: One Skillet Honey Glazed Salmon
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Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman as she prepares a one skillet honey and soy glazed salmon.

Ingredients
1 ½ lb Salmon fillet
1/3 cup honey (raw)
¼ cup soy sauce
1 clove garlic minced
2 tbsb lemon juice
1 tbsp cornstarch
4 slices of lemon
Parsley or cilantro for garnish

Instructions
Add honey, soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice and cornstarch to bowl. Mix well. Place salmon on parchment paper. On a baking sheet, pour sauce over top and cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 to 15 minutes until the salmon is cooked to your preference. Garnish with parsley.

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