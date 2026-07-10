Simply Delicious Recipe: One Skillet Honey Soy Glazed Salmon

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Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman as she prepares a one skillet honey and soy glazed salmon.

Ingredients

1 ½ lb Salmon fillet

1/3 cup honey (raw)

¼ cup soy sauce

1 clove garlic minced

2 tbsb lemon juice

1 tbsp cornstarch

4 slices of lemon

Parsley or cilantro for garnish

Instructions

Add honey, soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice and cornstarch to bowl. Mix well. Place salmon on parchment paper. On a baking sheet, pour sauce over top and cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 to 15 minutes until the salmon is cooked to your preference. Garnish with parsley.

