Mayor Iveson reveals winners of 2017 Edmonton photo contest

After nearly 4,000 submissions on social media, the winners of a photo contest run by the mayor and two Edmonton Instagram teams were announced Monday.

Six winners in three categories (landscape, weather and unique perspective) were posted on Don Iveson’s website and Instagram feed.

“We received an overwhelming 3,942 entries on social media,” Iveson said. “I think this speaks to the pride people have for their city.”

Winners will get a coffee date with Iveson and their photos will be displayed in the mayor’s office.

“It’s incredible that some of these images were captured with just an iPhone. I’m thrilled to showcase this work online and in my office where all visitors will have the opportunity to view these photos.”

The photo contest was launched on Dec. 13 and Edmontonians were asked to submit their best images of Edmonton using the hashtag #yeg2017pics.

After the contest closed on Dec. 31, Iveson, along with YEGGERS and UrbanYEG, chose the top two landscape (Andrew Locke and Tyler Majeau), weather (Dawn Graves and Lee Marvin) and unique perspective (Yashar Turk and Nicholas Yee) photos.

When the contest was launched, the mayor said there was “a new confidence among Edmontonians, shaped in part by the stunning images citizens capture and share everyday. It’s inspiring to see our city from your vantage point.”

On Monday, Iveson thanked everyone who entered, as well as Brittney Punter and Chan Rin for their help.

