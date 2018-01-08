Entertainment
January 8, 2018 8:43 pm
Updated: January 8, 2018 9:01 pm

Mayor Iveson reveals winners of 2017 Edmonton photo contest

By Web Producer  Global News

Landscape Photo by Andrew Locke @paranoidandrooid

#yeg2017pics
After nearly 4,000 submissions on social media, the winners of a photo contest run by the mayor and two Edmonton Instagram teams were announced Monday.

Six winners in three categories (landscape, weather and unique perspective) were posted on Don Iveson’s website and Instagram feed.

“We received an overwhelming 3,942 entries on social media,” Iveson said. “I think this speaks to the pride people have for their city.”

Winners will get a coffee date with Iveson and their photos will be displayed in the mayor’s office.

“It’s incredible that some of these images were captured with just an iPhone. I’m thrilled to showcase this work online and in my office where all visitors will have the opportunity to view these photos.”

READ MORE: Mayor Iveson launches contest to find best Edmonton photos of 2017 

The photo contest was launched on Dec. 13 and Edmontonians were asked to submit their best images of Edmonton using the hashtag #yeg2017pics.

yeguniqueperspectiveYasharTurk

Unique Perspective Photo by Yashar Turk @purrsianpapi

#yeg2017pics
yeguniqueperspectiveNicholasYee

Unique Perspective Photo by Nicholas Yee @nicholasdyee

#yeg2017pics
Processed with VSCO with q2 preset

Landscape Photo by Andrew Locke @paranoidandrooid

#yeg2017pics
yeglandscapeTylerMajeau

Landcape Photo by Tyler Majeau @tylermajeau

#yeg2017pics
yegweatherpicDawnGraves

Weather Photo by Dawn Graves @dawngraves

#yeg2017pics
yegweatherpicLeeMarvin

Weather Photo by Lee Marvin @leemarvin86

#yeg2017pics

After the contest closed on Dec. 31, Iveson, along with YEGGERS and UrbanYEG, chose the top two landscape (Andrew Locke and Tyler Majeau), weather (Dawn Graves and Lee Marvin) and unique perspective (Yashar Turk and Nicholas Yee) photos.

When the contest was launched, the mayor said there was “a new confidence among Edmontonians, shaped in part by the stunning images citizens capture and share everyday. It’s inspiring to see our city from your vantage point.”

On Monday, Iveson thanked everyone who entered, as well as Brittney Punter and Chan Rin for their help.

Watch below: Tourism officials are looking for locals who are tapped into everything Edmonton in hopes of connecting them with visitors to positively influence their overall experience. Plus, the mayor has announced the winner of the YEG 2017 pics photo contest. Emily Mertz has the details.

