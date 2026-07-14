Jasper institution, the Athabasca Hotel, to undergo renovations

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The Athabasca Hotel is synonymous with Jasper, Alta.

“The Athabasca Hotel is an incredibly storied property in Jasper. It’s one that anyone who’s been to Jasper probably have a story of,” explained Tourism Jasper’s CEO, Tyler Riopel.

“Locals see the Athabasca Hotel as one of their favourite places to hang out and it is very much a gathering place for the community.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Locals see the Athabasca Hotel as one of their favourite places to hang out and it is very much a gathering place for the community."

Originally built in 1921 as a wooden structure, it was torn down and the existing structure was built in 1928.

“The bones of this hotel are really good,” said Karen Decore, CEO of Decor Hotels.

“It’s actually a very well-built building — which is surprising because it was built by the Calgary Brewing and Malt Company… in order to open a bar.”

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Decore Hotels already owns the Tonquin Inn, and is currently rebuilding the Maligne Lodge, which burned down in the 2024 wildfires. Now they’ve added the Atha B, as it’s affectionately known, to their portfolio.

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“To hear its been sold to another family who has, for generations, owned hotel properties in Jasper and knows the community so well — it’s very exciting,” said Riopel.

Decore was looking to purchase land in Jasper to build more staff housing.

“To buy the lots, we had to buy the hotel. It came as a package deal,” she laughed.

Now, Decore has big plans to help the Athabasca last another century.

“We have an opportunity to sort of recreate this hotel. Keeping the character and charm — it’s beautiful. Updating it and modernizing it for future generations coming to Jasper.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We have an opportunity to sort of recreate this hotel. Keeping the character and charm — it's beautiful. Updating it and modernizing it for future generations coming to Jasper."

Urgent renovations will get underway soon.

“In the fall, we’re adding an elevator because you can only access the rooms on the second and third floor by using the stairs,” Decore said.

Air conditioning will also be added, as well as 20 bathrooms, because back in the day, guests would share a communal washroom.

The hotel features 60 guest rooms — and all of them will eventually have their own private bathroom.

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While surveying the site, Decore also found a treasure trove in the basement.

“[The old owners] kept all of these old photographs of the town of Jasper, from the early 1900s. The railways, the few homes that were here.”

She says those images, as well as the existing animal busts, will be incorporated into a mountain/art deco design upgrade in about three years’ time.

In addition to being Jasper’s oldest hotel, the Athabasca is also one of the town’s oldest buildings.