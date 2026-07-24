Simply Delicious Recipe: Cherry Clafoutis

Follow along with Susan Hay and Executive Chef Paul Shewchuk, as he prepares an incredible dessert with Ontario Cherries.

Ingredients

500 g fresh or frozen cherries, pitted

30 g granulated sugar

15 g unsalted butter, for greasing the baking dish

Clafoutis Batter

3 large eggs (150 g)

100 g granulated sugar

70 g all-purpose flour

250 g whole milk

100 g heavy cream (35%)

40 g unsalted butter, melted

5 g vanilla extract

2 g salt

2 g lemon zest

15 g dark rum or Kirsch (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter a 23 cm baking dish and sprinkle with the 30 g of granulated sugar. Arrange the cherries evenly in the prepared baking dish. Whisk together the eggs and sugar until smooth, being careful not to over-aerate. Sift in the flour and salt, then whisk until the batter is smooth and free of lumps. Gradually whisk in the milk and heavy cream. Add the melted butter, vanilla extract, lemon zest, and the rum or Kirsch, if using. Pour the batter evenly over the cherries. Bake for 35–45 minutes, or until the clafoutis is puffed, golden brown, and just set in the centre. Let cool for 10–15 minutes before serving. For finishing touches, dust generously with icing sugar before serving. Serve warm or at room temperature with: Vanilla bean crème fraîche, lightly whipped cream, vanilla ice cream.