Edmonton embracing the elements for 2nd annual Photo of the Year Contest

The theme of Edmonton’s second annual Photo of the Year Contest is earth, water, air and fire.

Local photographers are invited to submit pictures that showcase the city of Edmonton using those four elements.

“Edmonton continues to be one of the youngest, fastest-growing cities in the country,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “This newfound energy and our shifting demographics have brought new perspectives and new ways of seeing our city and it’s a reminder of what a beautiful, dynamic place we live in.

“I love being part of this.”

READ MORE: Mayor Iveson launches contest to find best Edmonton photos of 2017

“This year, I’m eager to see how you’ve captured the best of our city through the theme of the four elements: earth, water, air and fire, and however you interpret that is up to you,” Iveson remarked.

The photo contest runs from Dec. 13 to Dec. 27.

To participate, share your best images of Edmonton on social media using the hashtag #yeg2018pics.

Iveson, in partnership with InstagramYEG, UrbanYEG and Yeggers, will choose the top three best images for each element. These top photos will be featured on the mayor’s website and in his office.

Photographers will also get the chance to have coffee with the mayor in the New Year.

READ MORE: Mayor Iveson reveals winners of 2017 Edmonton photo contest

“A special thanks to everyone who enters,” Iveson wrote. “Your passion for capturing our Edmonton’s beauty does not go unnoticed.”

Last year’s categories were landscape, weather and unique perspective. Nearly 4,000 photos were submitted and six winners were chosen.

WATCH: ‘Iconic’ photo of hockey players at Peggy’s Cove helps to feed Nova Scotians