Police seek suspect in 2 reported sexual assaults in Barrie’s east end

Police are investigating two alleged sexual assaults in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Jan. 2 at around 6:50 p.m., a woman was walking on a pathway on the north end of Cheltenham Road when they say she was sexually assaulted.

Police say the second incident occurred on Monday at around 3:10 p.m., when a female victim walking on a pathway on Dunsmore Lane they say she was sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Springwater man charged with mischief after new vehicles damaged at business in Orillia

Officers say they believe the same suspect is responsible for both alleged assaults.

According to police, officers are searching for a man around 20 years old, standing approximately five feet 10 inches tall, with a large build. Officers say he has short, dark hair and is unshaven.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).