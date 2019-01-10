Springwater man charged with mischief after new vehicles damaged at business in Orillia

A man from Springwater Township has been charged after new vehicles were damaged in Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, on Jan. 4 new vehicles at a car dealership on Commerce Road were damaged.

Police charged 59-year-old Douglas Ross from Springwater Township with mischief over $5,000.

Officers say Ross was also charged with two additional counts of mischief over $5,000 in connection with an incident at the same business in November.

According to police, Ross was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Orillia on Feb. 12.