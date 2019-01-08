Police hunt for man caught on camera licking family’s doorbell for 3 hours

Police in California are looking for man who was caught on surveillance video vigorously licking the doorbell of a family’s home for about three hours, before relieving himself in the front yard.

A family in Salinas called police after their security system caught the man going to town on their doorbell.

“I thought, ‘Oh boy, that is just weird,’” homeowner Sylvia Dungan told KION News.

Dungan and her husband were not home at the time, but their kids were. The woman told the news station she was alerted by the home security system that notifies them when there’s movement outside.

“I thought, boy there’s a lot of traffic. I go, 5:00 in the morning? My son doesn’t get home till 6:00 a.m, that’s kinda odd,” Dungan explained. “I started reviewing the video and said ‘Who the heck is that?”

The video helped Salinas Police Department to identify the doorbell-licker as Roberto Daniel Arroyo.

“We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear it didn’t take us long to identify the individual,” police spokesperson Miguel Cabrera told KION News.

The video also showed the doorbell licker appearing to relieve himself in the front yard.

“Pretty creepy stuff,” Dave Dungan said.

Police told the news station the doorbell licker could be charged with two misdemeanor charges, including prowling.