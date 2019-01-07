Woman accused of stalking man, sending more than 159K text messages after single date

An Arizona woman has been accused of stalking a man she met online and sending him more than 159,000 text messages, including a message threatening to “make sushi” out of his kidneys.

Jacqueline Ades allegedly sent an unidentified man thousands of text messages over a 10-month period after the pair went on a single date, according to court documents obtained by the Arizona Republic.

According to the newspaper, Ades met her victim on Luxy, a dating website that boasts itself as a “millionaire matchmaker.”

“Luxy is the best millionaire dating site for the wealthy and attractive singles,” reads a description on the website.

According to police reports, the pair had communicated through the website for a few days before going on one date. The man apparently told Ades that he did not want to see or communicate with her following the date. However, the man was forced to call police after Ades was found parked outside his home in July 2017.

Paradise Valley officers escorted her off his property and that’s when police say Ades began threatening the man.

Ades allegedly sent a text to the man saying she would “make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones.”

Citing court documents, the Arizona Republic reported the victim called police while he was out of the country in April 2018 after video surveillance allegedly captured the woman inside the man’s home. Police found Ades inside the home, taking a bath.

Ades was arrested for trespassing while police noted the woman showed “signs of mental illness,” the newspaper reported.

Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing. Her trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 5.

–with a file from the Associated Press