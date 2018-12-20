Woman arrested after kids found home alone watching ‘Home Alone’

Police in Indiana say two young boys were found watching Home Alone early this week while actually being left home alone while their mom was at work.

According to the Muncie Star Press, police received an anonymous call about the seven-year-old and four-year-old brothers being left alone in a home on Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the home, the kids were found watching the 1990 holiday classic about a child being accidentally left home alone while his family goes away for Christmas.

READ MORE: Florida man arrested after stealing Christmas wreath, hanging it on his own front door

When officers knocked on the door, the older brother peered through window blinds and shouted, “It’s the police!” the Star Press reported. The kid then promptly called his aunt, who arrived at the home a short time later.

WRTV reported police contacted the kids’ mother at work, who told them she was unable to get a babysitter. The 25-year-old mother told her oldest son to stay home from school to watch over the younger child, something she has done in the past.

The mother was arrested and charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent and the boys were placed in the care of their aunt, WRTV reported.