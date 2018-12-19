Florida man arrested after stealing Christmas wreath, hanging it on his own front door

If you ever decide to steal someone’s Christmas wreath off the front door of their home, it’s probably not the best idea to hang said wreath on the front door of your own home.

A man in Florida turned himself into authorities after he was captured on a doorbell camera allegedly stealing a wreath from a Hialeah home earlier this month.

According to WPLG, the man turned himself into police after he learned officers were looking for him.

Police spokesperson Eddie Rodriguez told the news station the fact Angel Hugo Soles Romaguera hung the stolen wreath on his front door, about five kilometres from the victim’s home, helped officers with the investigation.

Romaguera was charged with burglary and petty theft, WPLG reported. He’s being held on a $10,500 bond.