Florida man arrested for trying to trade pot for food at McDonald’s drive-thru

A man in Florida, who may have been suffering from a mad case of the munchies, tried to barter “a baggie” of weed in exchange for some McDonald’s at a drive-thru early Sunday.

According to Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers were called to McDonald’s around 2 a.m. after a 23-year-old rolled up to a drive-thru window in his Pontiac four-door sedan and offered to trade some marijuana for food.

The man drove off after employees refused the offer. According to the police department, officers remained in the area of the McDonald’s only for the guy to roll on up again at the drive-thru window.

Officers approached the car and noticed a strong smell of pot coming from the car. The man was allegedly found with about 11 grams of marijuana in the car.

According to police, the man also admitted to offering to swap weed for some McDonald’s but said he did so as a joke.

The suspect was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams