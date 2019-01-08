RCMP ask for public’s help in alleged theft of Cole Harbour pharmacy

Police are asking the public for assistance to identify suspects following a theft from a pharmacy on Cole Harbour Road.

The incident happened on Monday at approximately 6 p.m.

Police say two men allegedly entered the pharmacy and one distracted the store clerk while another suspect, who is said to be an older man, placed a number of items in a reusable bag.

The clerk confronted and followed the older suspect who left the store empty-handed. The clerk then searched for the reusable bag and witnessed the younger suspect leaving the store carrying the same bag.

Neither suspects made purchases according to police.

The older suspect is described as a white man aged 55 to 60-years-old.

He’s approximately 5’6′, with a bit of facial hair, wearing a black jacket with fur trim, a grey hoodie, light jeans and black shoes.

The younger suspect is described as a 40-year-old white man who is approximately 6′ tall, with black rimmed glasses, wearing a black jacket, a brown hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.