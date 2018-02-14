N.S. RCMP looking to identify pharmacy theft suspect

Colchester District RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the theft of $360 worth of merchandise from a pharmacy.

Police say the theft happened at a store in Lower Truro, N.S. on Feb. 10.

Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a black and white ball cap and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 902-896-5000 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.