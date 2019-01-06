Expanded GO Transit rail service between Kitchener, Toronto to begin Monday

Expanded GO train service between Kitchener and Toronto will begin on Monday morning.

The Ontario government previously made the announcement in December, noting that the change will represent a 25 per cent increase in runs between Toronto and Kitchener.

The new morning train will leave Kitchener at 5:40 a.m. and stop in Guelph at 6:04 a.m. before proceeding to Toronto.

A departure from Toronto’s Union Station at 3:35 p.m. that previously finished in Georgetown will now arrive in Guelph at 5:11 p.m. before continuing to Kitchener.

Metrolinx spokesperson Amanda Ferguson said many existing trip times have been adjusted and customers should check schedules posted on GO Transit’s website.

“We really think that the incremental service improvements are critical step forward in delivering on our GO expansion promise of seamless and convenient all-day, two-way service to Kitchener,” Ferguson said.

The Ontario government said negotiations are underway with CN Rail to further use the existing rail lines for all-day service.

During December’s announcement, Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek hinted that full service may arrive within 12 and 18 months.

With the addition of Monday’s two trip options, Ferguson said, Metrolinx expects an incremental increase of about 29,000 annual boardings by 2020.

On average, the Kitchener line currently has 25,500 boardings every weekday, Ferguson added.

