Ontario government announces expanded GO Transit service in GTHA

TORONTO – The Ontario government says it’s expanding GO Transit service in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

The Ministry of Transportation said that starting next week, the Lakeshore line in and out of Toronto will see an additional 220 trips per week – an increase of about 18 per cent.

It said the Kitchener line will see an additional morning rush hour trip from Malton to Toronto’s Union station.

READ MORE: Teen charged in investigation of video that shows person on top of moving GO train

“Your government is making life easier for those travelling within the GTHA,” Minister John Yakabuski said in a press release. “We are making GO trains run more frequently and increasing seat capacity — more than 400,000 additional train seats will be available every week.”

“This will bring immediate relief to the thousands of travelers who use GO Transit in the area.”

The MTO said it will also increase seat capacity on two morning and evening peak trips that originate and end at Kitchener GO station, expanding the length of the train from 10 to 12 cars.

READ MORE: Ontario government names new chair of transit agency Metrolinx

It said there will be more than 180 new bus trips per week across the GTHA, and it’s introducing a new bus stop in Richmond Hill, Ont.

“With hundreds of new trips between our busy morning and evening peak travel periods, we’re taking the thinking out of travelling — whether travelling east or west, from dawn to dusk,” said Phil Verster, President and CEO of Metrolinx in a press release.

“Our customers along the Lakeshore lines can leave their schedules behind and just GO for much of the day.”

The government said the expansions follow through on a Progressive Conservative campaign promise to reduce congestion in the region.

READ MORE: Metrolinx pumps the brakes on Hamilton land purchases for LRT

“Your government is making sure the people of Ontario have a safe and efficient transportation network,” Yakabuski said. “Our plan to get people moving includes delivering two-way, all-day GO service. We look forward to improving the transit experience for all Ontarians.”

—With files from Jessica Patton