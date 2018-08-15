Ontario government names new chair of transit agency Metrolinx

TORONTO – The Ontario government has appointed a new chair of the board for Ontario’s provincial transit agency, Metrolinx.

Donald Wright, the chair of Cinaport Capital Inc. and former chair of Via Rail, has been chosen to succeed Robert Prichard, who resigned last month.

The government says the job comes with a $146,700 salary.

It says Wright has worked in the investment industry for close to four decades and has held senior positions with firms in Canada and abroad.

Transportation Minister John Yakabuski says Wright’s experience will help the province deliver on its promise to improve transit in the Toronto and Hamilton region.

The board’s vice-chair, Bryan Davies, held the job on an interim basis after Prichard stepped down.

Prichard had been with Metrolinx for nine years — first as president and CEO, then as board chair for seven years — but said the election of a new government called for a change in leadership at the board.