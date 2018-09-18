Teen charged in investigation of video that shows person on top of moving GO train
A Mississauga teenager has been charged after a video of someone riding on top of a moving train caught the attention of transit officials earlier this month.
Investigators with regional transit authority Metrolinx, along with Peel Regional Police, arrested a 19-year-old on Monday in connection with the stunt, Peel police said Tuesday.
READ MORE: ‘Dangerous’ and ‘stupid’: Video shows person riding on top of GO train
The shaky, 10-second video is shot from the perspective of a person on top of a moving GO Transit train. The person’s face is not revealed, though a man’s feet and legs are shown.
Police said the train was headed westbound on the Lakeshore West line, and that the video was originally posted more than a year ago.
It caught the eye of officials at Metrolinx less than two weeks ago, however, when it was posted on a private Instagram account called @6ixbuzztv with the caption “That Go Train S– Too Damn Expensive.”
The teen, who cannot be identified because he was a minor at the time the video was taken, has been charged with entering onto land on which a line work is situated, a criminal charge under the Railway Safety Act.
Nitish Bissonauth, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said he will also be banned from the transit system.
“Let this be a lesson,” he stated in a tweet. “No amount of likes is worth it. You will get caught.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.