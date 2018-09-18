Teen charged in investigation of video that shows person on top of moving GO train

A Mississauga teenager has been charged after a video of someone riding on top of a moving train caught the attention of transit officials earlier this month.

Investigators with regional transit authority Metrolinx, along with Peel Regional Police, arrested a 19-year-old on Monday in connection with the stunt, Peel police said Tuesday.

The shaky, 10-second video is shot from the perspective of a person on top of a moving GO Transit train. The person’s face is not revealed, though a man’s feet and legs are shown.

Police said the train was headed westbound on the Lakeshore West line, and that the video was originally posted more than a year ago.

UPDATE: @PeelPoliceMedia with the help of investigators from @Metrolinx have arrested a 19 yrd old from #Mississauga responsible for this dangerous & illegal stunt. He's charged & will be banned. Let this be a lesson, no amount of "likes" is worth it. You will get caught. https://t.co/CxoNjzFcxF — Nitish Bissonauth (@NBissonauth) September 18, 2018

It caught the eye of officials at Metrolinx less than two weeks ago, however, when it was posted on a private Instagram account called @6ixbuzztv with the caption “That Go Train S– Too Damn Expensive.”

The teen, who cannot be identified because he was a minor at the time the video was taken, has been charged with entering onto land on which a line work is situated, a criminal charge under the Railway Safety Act.

Nitish Bissonauth, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said he will also be banned from the transit system.

“Let this be a lesson,” he stated in a tweet. “No amount of likes is worth it. You will get caught.”