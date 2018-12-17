Expanded GO train service between Kitchener and Toronto begins Jan. 7

The Ontario Government said Monday it will add an extra GO train between Kitchener and Toronto each day in the morning and evening.

“Starting on Jan. 7, we will be adding more trains from Kitchener to Toronto,” Transport Minister Jeff Yurek said Monday, noting that the change will represent a 25 per cent increase in runs between Toronto and Kitchener.

The new morning train will leave Kitchener at 5:40 a.m. and stop in Guelph and Acton before proceeding to Toronto.

A train that currently leaves Union Station in Toronto at 3:35 p.m. and previously finished in Georgetown will now continue through Acton and Guelph before finishing its route in Toronto.

Yurek said the extra trains will cost taxpayers about $1.1 million.

The previous government had promised that all-day service between Toronto and Kitchener would arrive by 2024. Yurek said negotiations are underway with CN Rail for further use of the existing rail-lines. He hinted that all-day service may arrive sooner.

“I am hoping that we have a great announcement within 12 and 18 months with that will implement all-day, two-way transit,” he said.