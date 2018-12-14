Regular commuter GO Train service into Niagara begins in January

Ontario’s transportation minister is calling it a “start” of enhancements for those who commute between Niagara Region and Toronto.

Jeff Yurek has announced that regular weekday, commuter GO Train service will launch Jan. 7, 2019 between Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Toronto’s Union Station.

Yurek says the service is an extension of the morning train that currently starts from Hamilton’s West Harbour station at 6:39 a.m. from Monday through Friday.

As of Jan. 7, it will start in Niagara Falls at 5:19 a.m. and return from Union Station at 5:15 p.m.

Yurek says commuter GO Train service into the Niagara Region fills “a serious gap in our transportation network.”

He adds that the announcement comes four years ahead of schedule, following negotiations with CN Rail to coordinate schedules.

It’s unclear when a Grimsby stop will be added on the line, since Metrolinx recently announced it is looking for private partners before moving ahead with plans for a GO Train station in that community.

Yurek says a number of developers have “expressed interest” in the project.

Commuter trains will also eventually be stopping in Stoney Creek where construction continues on the new Confederation GO Station.