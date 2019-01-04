Peterborough woman accused of driving with twice the legal limit alcohol following crash

A Peterborough woman is facing charges, including impaired driving, following a single-vehicle collision in late December.

The Peterborough Police Service says that around 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2018, police received a call regarding a vehicle that had struck a pole at Lansdowne Street West and Monaghan Road. A witness told police the vehicle then left the scene following the collision.

A short time later, an officer located the suspect vehicle heading east on Romaine Street and conducted a traffic stop, police said. The officer detected the odour of an alcoholic beverage and conducted a breath test, according to police.

Police say the breath test revealed that the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle.

Ashley Marie Potvin, 35, of Stenson Boulevard was arrested and charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol content over 80 milligrams and failure to stop after an accident.

She was also served a 90-day automatic driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.

