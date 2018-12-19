Man accused of impaired driving crashes stolen vehicle south of Peterborough: OPP

A man faces impaired driving and weapons charges following a crash south of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Peterborough County OPP said they were responding to an unrelated motor vehicle collision on Highway 115 when they noticed another vehicle lose control and enter the median ditch around 7 a.m.

Officers spoke to the driver to ensure he was not injured when he told them he was driving a stolen vehicle, police said.

Police said the man appeared to have had consumed alcohol prior to driving, and that a firearm was found in the vehicle.

Patrick Benson, 30, of Penetanguishene, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving, unauthorized possession of a weapon, three counts of breach of probation for possession of a firearm or ammunition, theft over $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Benson is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 8, 2019.