Video captures alleged impaired driver crashing into bus shelter in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police are searching for witnesses after an allegedly impaired driver was caught on surveillance video crashing into a bus shelter with two people inside in Richmond Hill.

Police said officers responded to a collision on Bayview Avenue at the Highway 407 off-ramp at around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

They said a black Dodge Durango had driven off the road and into a transit shelter.

Surveillance video of the collision shows the Durango attempting to make a right turn, when instead, it drives straight into the bus stop, shattering the glass and narrowly missing two people who had been waiting for the bus.

Police said the two people left prior to officers arriving on the scene.

Police charged Wayne Quinlan, 49, of Welland, with impaired operation of a vehicle. Quinlan is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Jan. 4.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, including the two who left the scene, to contact them.

In an ongoing effort to combat impaired driving, York police recently began to release the names of drivers charged — a practice they said they will continue for the foreseeable future.

Other police forces, including Halton, Durham, South Simcoe and Niagara, already publish names of those charged with impaired driving.

York police are in the midst of their holiday RIDE campaign and are out conducting checks every day.