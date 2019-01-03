Man charged with impaired driving in Christmas Eve crash in Peterborough

A Hiawatha First Nation man faces impaired driving charges following a Christmas Eve crash in Peterborough’s East City.

Around 12:55 a.m. on Dec. 24, police responded to a single vehicle collision after a car struck a “Welcome to Ashburnham” sign and a traffic pole at the intersection of Burnham and Hunter Streets.

Police say during their investigation, they noted a “strong” odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath. The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, police on Tuesday said the driver has been charged.

Taylor William Musgrave, 18, of Paudash Road, Hiawatha, was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16.