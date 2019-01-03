Former gang member inspiring Saskatchewan youth through music

As a kid growing up in Regina, Lyrico Keller was a victim of bullying.

He was also a gang member for most of his youth until he decided to turn his life around and give back through his love for music.

“Don’t give up on your dreams. Just keeping on pushing,” said Keller, Undergroundlife (UGL) Productions owner.

It’s a message that holds near and dear to his heart and now, living in Moose Jaw, he’s sharing his experience.

“I lost my daughter at the age of 12 from a gang, I lost my best friend from a gang. I lost a lot of family and a lot of good friends,” Keller said.

As the owner of UGL Productions, Keller works as an anti-bullying and anti-gang motivational speaker.

He’s travelled to First Nations reserves around the province promoting positive messages through his love for music.

“We’ve been there, we’ve done that. We’re not here to run your life, we’re not your parents, your guardians — we’re just people who want to support the young kids,” Keller said.

Not only has he been an inspiration to those he speaks to, but also to those he works with.

“He’s showing people that you can do it. If he can do it, we can all do it,” said Shaun Francis Drake, a local DJ and producer.

“It’s awesome to see somebody that’s a regular person trying to help other people.”

Keller is also in the process of building a studio, offering a space where people can come and express themselves for free. He is, however, looking for ways to fundraise and can be emailed at uglpinfo@gmail.com.

The 34-year-old is back in school working on his Grade 12, with hopes of one day attending the University of Regina and becoming a recording engineer.

But for now, Keller will continue to inspire the best way he knows how — through his words.