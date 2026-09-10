Investigation needed into how Iranian VP’s son got government contracts, groups say

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The Prime Minister is facing calls to investigate how the son of Iran’s former vice president won millions in government contracts while security agencies were probing his suspected role in the Islamic Republic’s missile program.

In a letter to Mark Carney, four Iranian-Canadian organizations said the case of Mohammad Reza Ghafouri Fard, who has been living in Alberta, suggested government agencies were not sharing information.

Ghafouri is the son of a conservative Iranian politician and allegedly worked on military projects for the Iranian military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps before arriving in Canada in 2013.

Although government records show Ghafouri was flagged by Canadian national security agencies in 2017, the RCMP, Department of National Defence and other agencies later awarded him contracts.

“The facts reported in this case raise concerns that go far beyond immigration enforcement,” the groups, as well as Iranian-Canadian academics and a former Ontario MPP, wrote in the letter to Carney on Wednesday.

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“They point to a potentially serious disconnect between Canada’s national security, immigration, law enforcement and government procurement systems.”

The letter was signed by the Iranian Canadian Legal Professionals, Canadians for Democracy in Iran, Iran Justice Collective and Iranian Women Organization of Ontario, as well as seven individuals.

It asked Carney to launch an independent probe into how Ghafouri “was able to obtain the necessary security clearances, approvals, contracts or access despite the reported concerns regarding his alleged connections to the Islamic Republic regime and its missile program.”

“The investigation should examine whether information was properly shared among government agencies, whether existing screening and security protocols were followed, and whether any deficiencies, omissions or breaches occurred.”

Global News revealed last week that the Iranian citizen was living in Edmonton, where he runs businesses under the name “Sal Ghafouri” that have worked for federal, provincial and local governments.

2:46 Canada gave contracts to Iran VP’s son while investigating role in regime missile program

Through his lawyer, Ghafouri denied the government’s claim he is a security threat, disputed the allegations against him and said he intended to pursue “all available legal avenues” to resolve the matter.

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But according to government records, prior to coming to Canada under the government’s skilled worker program, he allegedly worked as an engineer at a Tehran company that developed weapons for the Iranian regime.

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The weapons went to Iran’s military and Revolutionary Guard, which control’s the country’s ballistic missiles and drones, conducts overseas operations, and sponsors regional terror groups such as Hamas.

A Canadian Security Intelligence Service report alleged that Ghafouri also helped Iran dodge sanctions by using a front company in Malaysia to illicitly procure materials for military projects.

Upon arriving in Canada, he incorporated two Alberta companies, Melanite Group Ltd. and Radian Group Ltd, which bid on government procurement contracts.

The RCMP confirmed it had awarded a contract to Melanite Group in 2019 to purchase a borescope device and provide training but said “no security requirements were associated with the contract.”

“Prior to contract award, the RCMP completed the required integrity verification. The contract has since been completed and closed. Since its award in 2019, the RCMP has not entered into any other procurement transactions with Melanite Group.”

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada also confirmed it awarded a 2021 contract to Melanite Group “for scientific equipment used for type approval testing of measuring devices and services rendered,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

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“ISED can also confirm that $15,000 was awarded to Melanite Group in the form of a grant under the Canadian Digital Adoption Program Boost your Business Technology Stream in 2024.”

View image in full screen After allegedly working on projects for the Iranian military and IRGC, “Sal” Ghafouri came to Canada under the skilled worker program in 2013. Federal Court

The Canadian military has not responded to questions about several contracts it awarded Ghafouri’s companies. Global Affairs Canada also did not answer questions about why it invited him on official Canadian trade missions.

But the Toronto-based Abraham Global Peace Initiative called for an investigation, saying it was “appalled” by the “apparent failure of government agencies to share security information.”

“Canada cannot condemn the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps while allowing individuals allegedly connected to its military infrastructure access to sensitive government procurement.”

“We demand an immediate independent investigation, full public accountability, and reform of Canada’s security-screening and contracting systems,” said the group, headed by activist Avi Benlolo.

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In May, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada told Ghafouri it had initiated proceedings to refuse him citizenship on the grounds he was a security threat to the country.

The agency declined to comment, citing privacy.

Canada launched a crackdown on Iranian regime officials living in the country in 2022, and has been attempting to deport them along with others who have aided Tehran as it has repressed its citizens and sponsored terrorist groups.

But the Ghafouri case stands out for the seriousness of the allegations about his suspected role in Iranian weapons proliferation, the length of time it has taken the government to act and his extensive contract work for Canadian agencies.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also raised concerns about the case, writing on social media, “Why is he still in Canada? Get active IRGC regime operatives out of our country.”

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca