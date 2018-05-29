Ex-gang members to contribute to Saskatchewan’s gang strategy

Stacey Swampy was born in 1965 but tells people he’s been alive for just 14 years – the amount of time he’s been sober after leaving the gang lifestyle behind.

From ages four to 10, Swampy lived in eight foster homes. At 13, his father died and Swampy went down what he calls a “dark road.”

“I started to drink more. I started experimenting with drugs,” he said.

Eventually landing in a medium-security prison in Drumheller, Alta., gang members ordered him to literally rob the clothes off the back of his uncle – another inmate.

He complied, but asked to leave the group and suffered consequences – about 10 people approached him with a knife.

“I protected my neck and they got my face. Seventy-nine stiches: 29 inside my nose and 50 on top. They let me go,” Swampy said.

Now he’s a university graduate and outreach worker with STR8 UP – an organization providing programming and support to people who want to transition out of criminal street lifestyles.

Swampy is also one of the speakers at a forum meant to develop a provincial gang strategy for Saskatchewan. STR8 UP is hosting the forum, which includes input from other former gang members and 85 agencies.

In the last 10 years in Saskatoon, there has been an increase in gang numbers and gang violence, while members have gotten younger, according to STR8 UP executive director Alex Munoz.

“The implementation initiative came about because we wanted to see some action, not just a piece of paper where people take it and they leave it on their desk,” Munoz said.

By August, a document with recommendations will be issued to the Saskatchewan government.

“I’d like to be able to see the government take the recommendations and begin to have conversations with communities at least,” said Robert Henry, an assistant professor and researcher from the University of Calgary who will compile the findings.

The provincial gang strategy forum runs from Tuesday through Thursday in Saskatoon.