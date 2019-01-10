Health
January 10, 2019 2:31 pm

New program offers Ontario hockey fans help getting fit

By Videographer  Global News

Hockey Fans In Training started out as a pilot project in 2017 in partnership with two OHL teams. The program will be expanding this year to include over 30 teams across Canada, including the Oshawa Generals.

Rob Petrella/ Hockey FIT
A A

If you’re a hockey fan who’s made a new year’s resolution to get healthy, there’s a program to help you get started.

As part of Hockey Fans in Training’s Gut-Check program, researchers at Western University have partnered up with a number of hockey teams across the Ontario Hockey League, including the Oshawa Generals.

The 12-week program, which is aimed at men between 35 and 65 years old, will help participants learn how to be active and live an overall healthier lifestyle.

WATCH: Middle-aged hockey fans get fit


Story continues below

“This is really a one-of-a-kind thing; there’s nothing like it that exists out there,” said Dr. Rob Petrella, Western University professor and Hockey FIT principal investigator.

“It’s something very tailored for guys…and being a fan of that local team and developing that group network and that feeling of camaraderie. We thought it’s quite successful with helping the guys stick with it and lose weight and developing those friendships through not just following the team on the ice but being a part of the team getting healthy.”

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs trade Brandon Saigeon to Oshawa Generals

Participants will also get a tour of their home team’s rink as well as a visit to the dressing room.

Anyone interested in signing up can head to hockeyfansintraining.org.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Durham
Gut-check
Hockey
Hockey Fans In Training
Hockey FIT
Hockey FIT Gut-check program
new year's weight loss
OHL
Ontario Hockey League
Oshawa
Oshawa Generals
Rob Petrella
Western University

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.