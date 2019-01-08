Sports
January 8, 2019 2:21 pm

Hamilton Bulldogs trade Brandon Saigeon to Oshawa Generals

Ted Michaels By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton Bulldogs' Brandon Saigeon fights for control of the puck with Regina Pats' Brady Pouteau and Sam Steel during the first period of Memorial Cup action in Regina on Friday May, 18, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A popular local player is no longer a Hamilton Bulldog, as Grimsby native Brandon Saigeon has been traded to the Oshawa Generals.

In return, the Bulldogs receive a second-round pick in 2019, a second-round pick in 2022 and a third-round pick in 2024.

Saigeon was a first-round pick — and fourth overall — by the Belleville Bulls in the 2014 OHL Priority Selection and made the move to Hamilton for the 2015-16 season.

Saigeon played 214 games as a Bulldog, amassing 85 goals and 109 assists for 194 points.

He also was prominent in the community, helping to promote the Be More Than a Bystander program, which drew attention to preventing domestic violence.

This is the second trade involving veteran players.

Last week, the Bulldogs traded captain Mackenzie Entwistle to the Guelph Storm in return for two second-round draft picks in 2020, a third-round pick in 2020, a third-round pick in 2021 and a third-round pick in 2023.

