Hamilton Bulldogs trade Brandon Saigeon to Oshawa Generals

A popular local player is no longer a Hamilton Bulldog, as Grimsby native Brandon Saigeon has been traded to the Oshawa Generals.

In return, the Bulldogs receive a second-round pick in 2019, a second-round pick in 2022 and a third-round pick in 2024.

Saigeon was a first-round pick — and fourth overall — by the Belleville Bulls in the 2014 OHL Priority Selection and made the move to Hamilton for the 2015-16 season.

Saigeon played 214 games as a Bulldog, amassing 85 goals and 109 assists for 194 points.

He also was prominent in the community, helping to promote the Be More Than a Bystander program, which drew attention to preventing domestic violence.

This is the second trade involving veteran players.

Last week, the Bulldogs traded captain Mackenzie Entwistle to the Guelph Storm in return for two second-round draft picks in 2020, a third-round pick in 2020, a third-round pick in 2021 and a third-round pick in 2023.