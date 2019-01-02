‘I feel so blessed’: Lethbridge mother welcomes city’s first baby of 2019

New Year’s brought a day of firsts for one Lethbridge mother as she celebrated the start of 2019, by giving birth to her first child.

Amanda Cristabel Rivas is the name of the city’s New Year’s baby. Born at 12:24 a.m on Jan. 1, at Chinook Regional Hospital, the little girl couldn’t wait to come into the world, arriving five days before her due date.

“I was expecting to have her on Jan. 5, but she came early and I had a New Year’s baby,” said mother Karla Rivas.

“I don’t have the exact words but I can say that it’s amazing, it’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life. It’s a unique experience and I feel so blessed to have her.”

Although 2019 is off to a great start for Rivas, having her baby wasn’t easy. Rivas was originally planning to have a natural birth after a very comfortable pregnancy, but after her water broke late on Saturday evening, she went into labour, with contractions that lasted for more than 24 hours before needing a C-section.

But as the clock struck midnight on Tuesday, ringing in a new year, Karla was blessed with a healthy baby girl, weighing seven pounds, seven ounces.

“I feel so blessed because she’s healthy and she’s good,” said Rivas. “I feel so happy to have her in my arms right now.”

With both mother and daughter in good health, the pair are set to leave Chinook Regional hospital within the next few days.

