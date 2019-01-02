Woman charged after assault reported in Innisfil
A woman has been charged after officers received a report of an assault at a home in Innisfil.
According to South Simcoe police, on Tuesday at around 11 a.m. officers received a report that a 22-year-old man had been assaulted.
Officers say the man was allegedly assaulted by his common-law partner during an altercation.
Police say some of the man’s property had also been damaged.
Police have charged a 23-year-old woman from Innisfil with three counts of assault, one count of assault with a weapon and two counts of mischief under $5,000.
According to police, she was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
