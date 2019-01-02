Crime
January 2, 2019 1:19 pm

Man charged after allegedly threatening police with machete in Saugeen First Nation

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

According to police, 47-year-old Emric Thompson has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and resisting a peace officer.

Police say a man has been charged after allegedly threatening officers with a machete in Saugeen First Nation.

According to Bruce Peninsula OPP, on Dec. 31 just after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Highway 21 after receiving a report of a weapon.

Police say officers were confronted outside by a man with a machete.

Officers say during the encounter, police discharged a conducted energy weapon. As a result, police say the man discarded the machete and was arrested.

According to police, officers searched the man and found two more knives.

Officers say 47-year-old Emric Thompson of Saugeen First Nation has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting a peace officer.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

