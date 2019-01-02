Man charged after allegedly threatening police with machete in Saugeen First Nation
Police say a man has been charged after allegedly threatening officers with a machete in Saugeen First Nation.
According to Bruce Peninsula OPP, on Dec. 31 just after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Highway 21 after receiving a report of a weapon.
Police say officers were confronted outside by a man with a machete.
Officers say during the encounter, police discharged a conducted energy weapon. As a result, police say the man discarded the machete and was arrested.
READ MORE: Bradford man suffers critical injuries after being struck by vehicle: police
According to police, officers searched the man and found two more knives.
Officers say 47-year-old Emric Thompson of Saugeen First Nation has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting a peace officer.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.